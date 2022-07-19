Spectrum Health offers specialized services to LGBTQIA+ patients

Spectrum Health has received a special "Safe and Affirming" designation, which is recognized nationally.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At Spectrum Health many physicians are now specializing in providing safe and affirming care to LGBTQIA+ populations in West Michigan.

They've even received a special "Safe and Affirming" designation, which is recognized nationally. This designation is part of an increased effort by Spectrum Health to make sure everyone feels safe while seeking the care they need and to improve the health and well-being of every individual within the LGBTQIA+ communities.

We learned more about what Spectrum Health has to offer from Dr. Christopher Palazzo, a primary care physician in Grand Rapids, and Dr. Lisa Lowery, Section Chief of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine at Spectrum Health.

Dr. Palazzo said, unfortunately, a great deal of discrimination against LGBTQIA+ people still exists in health care. Spectrum Health wants to ensure equity in care for that community and they are training providers to understand their unique role in delivering it.

For more information, or to find a doctor, visit www.SpectrumHealth.org/pride. Click the Find A Doc tab up at the top of the page. Start typing LGB and a menu to select primary care, specialty or providers will populate.

