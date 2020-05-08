Spectrum Health on pelvic floor issues and their new Women’s Health and Wellness Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pelvic floor issues can cause urinary incontinence, pelvic pain and prolapse, and they can affect many women. Instead of just living with the situation, there are many treatment options. We learned about some of them from Spectrum Health Physical Therapist, Beth Harris.
Soon, women experiencing pelvic floor issues will be able to seek help at Spectrum’s new Women’s Health and Wellness Center, where the team will create a plan especially for each patient. There will be an evaluation with one of the center’s specialized pelvic floor physical therapists to determine how to maximize function.
Health care providers will begin seeing patients starting Sept. 2, 2020.
Those patients will be able to bundle a PT appointment with any other offering:
- Preventive care (including pap smears and pelvic exams)
- Pelvic floor concerns
- Incontinence
- Menopause symptoms
- Bone health
- Preventive heart health
- Nutrition
- Breast health
For more information, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/womenscenter or call 616.267.8520.
