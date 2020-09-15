Spectrum Health Orthopedics wants to help keep you moving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has a long history of excellence in helping patients with joint pain improve their mobility and quality of life. In serious cases, when less invasive options have failed, doctors may recommend replacement of a knee, hip or shoulder. Some of these joint replacement surgeries are even done on an outpatient basis. Spectrum reports that 95% of their patients indicate high or very high satisfaction rates. Learn more about Total Joint replacement Surgery by calling Spectrum Health or visiting their website: www.spectrumhealth.org/orthopedics 616.267.8860
