Spectrum Health offers new educational support series for pre and postnatal parents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When it comes to prenatal and post-pregnancy care, support and education can be key, not only in helping new moms but also assisting new dads and even family members navigate what can be a stressful and confusing time. Being armed with good information and quality support from health care providers can help prevent unexpected complications and situations that often arise during and after a pregnancy.

Heather Glenn and Nancy Roberts are prenatal educators at Spectrum Health. They talked about why pre/postnatal support and education are so important. Roberts said, “it’s all about preparation for one of the biggest changes in your life. New parenthood! The more education you have about having a baby, the smoother the transition will be because you know what to expect.”

Spectrum Health offers many supportive and educational classes, including preparation for child birth for both parents, a Dads on Deck class that explores the fatherhood experience, breastfeeding support groups, infant care and CPR classes, and many others.

Recently, Spectrum health started offering a new class series on Emotional Wellbeing. There are 6 different virtual classes and participants can choose the classes they want to attend based on the needs of their family. The cost is $10 a class and some insurances may provide coverage.

Topics covered in the series are:

Having a baby is so emotional. What is normal and what is not? When do I know if I need to get help?

Supporting the one you love

Nurturing your relationships-with your significant other, the baby, older children

Step-by-step planning for self-care

Developing an emotional wellness plan

Understanding the emotional impact of Covid 19 on parenting

For more information, visit https://www.spectrumhealth.org/healthier-communities/pregnancy-and-parenting-classes or call (616) 391-5000 and choose Option 1.

