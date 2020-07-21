Spectrum Health prepares to debut unique Women’s Health & Wellness Center

This comprehensive approach is the first of its kind in West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Work is underway to open the Spectrum Health Women’s Health & Wellness Center, which will make it easier for women to receive a broader range of preventive, specialty and lifestyle services dedicated to their specific health needs. This comprehensive approach is the first of its kind in West Michigan and will offer the convenience of coordinated same-day appointments in a comfortable spa-like atmosphere.

Beth Harris is a doctor of physical therapy specializing in pelvic floor dysfunction and women’s health at Spectrum Health. We asked her to tell us more about what services will be included at the Spectrum Health Women’s Health & Wellness Center.

Opening at the end of August, the Center will include a broad range of unique services for women’s health care needs, including:

Preventive care (including pap smears and pelvic exams)

Pelvic floor concerns

Incontinence

Menopause symptoms

Bone health

Preventive heart health

Nutrition

The Spectrum Health Women’s Health & Wellness Center will be located at 4069 Lake Drive in southeast Grand Rapids. They will be seeing patients beginning September 2nd. For more information, visit:

www.spectrumhealth.org/womenscenter or call 616.267.8520

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.