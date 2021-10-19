Spectrum Health providers and volunteers work to ensure safety on Amway River Bank Run Course

The Amway River Bank Run, a 44-year tradition in downtown Grand Rapids, takes place on Saturday, Oct. 23.

It is the largest 25K road race in the country. Historically, the event occurs on the second Saturday in May, but it was pushed to October this year due to the pandemic. There’s still time to register and organizers are implementing lots of safety measures to keep everyone safe.

Dr. Matt Axtman, from Spectrum Health Medical Group Orthopedics, said Spectrum Health will have health care providers and non-medical volunteers to help at aid stations. He said everything from packet pick-up to the mini-expo will be outdoors to keep it safe for everyone.

Other safety precautions include hand sanitizing stations, pre-packaged refreshments, and as much social distancing as is possible. In places where that is not possible, like the starting line, masks will be encouraged.

Runners are not required to wear masks for duration of the race. And, Dr. Axtman said, there is a virtual option again this year for those who want to participate in another way.

Registration ends at 5pm on Friday, October 22. For more information, visit www.amwayriverbankrun.com and to learn more about Spectrum Health Medical Group Orthopedics, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/orthopedics.

