Spectrum Health program aims to improve health outcomes for minority communities

The More Life Mas Vida program provides free disease prevention and health services to community members in Kent County.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For many people in the greater Grand Rapids area, accessing quality health care may not come easily, with many in minority populations experiencing a number of obstacles in getting the care they need.

One of those obstacles includes significant language barriers between providers and patients, often resulting in negative health outcomes. But our friends with Spectrum Health’s More Life Mas Vida program are working to change that.

Mary Negron and Pedro Irizarry Plaza are care managers with the More Life Mas Vida program, which provides free disease prevention and health services to community members in Kent County.

The program makes interpreters available for patients so that language barriers do not compromise the effectiveness of the health care experience.

Learn more about More Life Mas Vida at www.spectrumhealth.org/mlmv or call the following numbers:

616-391-8943 - English

616-391-6199 – Español

Hispanic Center of Western MI 616-742-0194

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.