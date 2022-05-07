Spectrum Health opens newly-renovated Specialty Care Practice in North Muskegon

The state-of-the-art facilities allow physicians to provide 24/7 lifesaving care for patients with even the most complex conditions.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health’s Specialty Care Practice in North Muskegon will provide care from a variety of medical specialists, giving patients access to quality care, locally, from providers they know and trust.

Dr. William Merhi is an Interventional Cardiologist with Spectrum Health. He explained that the new practice at 1845 Holton Road now offers services for Cardiothoracic Surgery, Cardiovascular Medicine, Neurology, Pulmonology, Structural Heart and Cardiovascular imaging and testing.

Dr. Merhi said the facility allow patients in the Muskegon area to avoid traveling from location to location for additional health services. It is designed for more coordinated care.

The state-of-the-art facilities allow physicians to provide 24/7 lifesaving care for patients with even the most complex conditions. The goal is that the majority of care will take place locally with patients only needing to travel for major interventions.

There will be an Open House at the new facility on Tuesday, July 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Opening ceremony is at 3 p.m. Visitors can learn more about the specialty care being offered and meet the Spectrum Health team of medical specialists.

There will also be free vein screenings and blood pressure checks, tours of the facility and light refreshments. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call 855.7.MYHEART or visit www.spectrumhealth.org/Muskegon.

