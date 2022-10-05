Spectrum Health is all-hands-on-deck during River Bank Run

The team from Spectrum Health has served five years as a medical provider at the race.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It is the largest 25K road race in the country and a 45-year West Michigan tradition. The Amway River Bank Run is this Saturday, May 14, in downtown Grand Rapids. After two years of disruption, organizers and runners alike are pleased that it’s back in downtown Grand Rapids on its traditional second Saturday in May.

The team from Spectrum Health has served five years as a medical provider at the race. Dr. Matt Axtman, from Spectrum Health Orthopedics, said the race is an important part of the Spectrum Health mission, which is to improve health and inspire hope.

He said about 60 providers will be on hand on race day and another 100 non-medical volunteers from Spectrum Health and Priority Health will be stationed at aid stations.

Dr. Axtman described some new aspects to this year’s race. He said the course is a little different. The starting line has been flipped to Ottawa Avenue and runners will finish on Monroe. That means some of the toughest hills on the course will come early in the race.

Dr. Axtman said they are still having the Race Expo and packet pick up at DeVos place this Friday, from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. He encouraged runners to also stop by the Spectrum Health Orthopedics booths at the Expo.

As for advice for the runners, Dr. Axtman said they should not try to run the 25K if they haven’t been training. He added, hydration is important. They should dress for the weather, and remember that Spectrum Health will be there to assist if they are needed.

For more information about the race visit www.AmwayRiverbankRun.com. And to learn more about Sports Medicine at Spectrum Health visit www.SpectrumHealth.org/orthopedics.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.