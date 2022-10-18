Spectrum Health Sports Medicine practice treats more than elite athletes

You don’t have to be a long-distance runner or semi-pro athlete to work with the health care professionals at Spectrum Health.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sports medicine may sound like something dedicated to serious athletes, but at Spectrum Health, sports medicine encompasses a whole lot more. You don’t have to be a long-distance runner or semi-pro athlete to work with the health care professionals at Spectrum Health and benefit from their knowledge and expertise.

Dr. Tim Jelsema is a physician with Spectrum Health Sports Medicine and he explained how his area of specialty is different from a more general orthopedics medical practice. Dr. Jelsema said his focus is on physically active people and his goal is to keep them active and moving, with comprehensive and coordinated care.

He sees a variety of patients, including those with overuse injuries or sports injuries, including concussions. The team works with area high school and college athletes, club sports teams, the Grand Rapids Ballet, the Whitecaps and others. Dr. Jelsema said they do not work exclusively with athletes so they see lots of trauma and workman’s comp.

When asked what he would recommend for people who are working to stay active, either in sports or simply working out, Dr. Jelsema said hydration is key. After that, conditioning is important, warming up, rest and recovery, and diet.

Spectrum Health Sports Medicine has providers on the lakeshore and throughout West Michigan. Patients can ask their primary care physician to refer them or make a self-referral.

Learn more at www.spectrumhealth.org/sports or call 616.267.8860.

