Spectrum Health brings awareness to the issue of adolescent suicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, an opportunity to talk about suicide, its causes, and prevention.

Dr. Adelle Cadieux is a pediatric psychologist from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and she joined us to talk about kids and suicide. There are conflicting reports about the impact of the pandemic on adolescent suicide numbers, but according to the Pan American Health Organization, the pandemic has definitely exacerbated the risk factors associated with suicide.

Dr. Cadieux shared some warning signs parents and loved ones can look for, and tips for starting the conversation if there is a suspicion that someone may be considering suicide.

She advised seeking help from people or agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention:

Text TALK to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line and text with a trained counselor (24/7, no charge)



Call Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 800.273.TALK



Visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org



Call 911 for emergencies

Visit www.spectrumhealth.org/talkmentalhealth for resources, talking tips, lifestyle changes and more.

