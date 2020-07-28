Spectrum Health targets communities where COVID-19 information is especially needed

COVID-19 is affecting people everywhere, but some communities are harder hit.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID-19 has hit Michigan’s Black and Brown communities particularly hard. In fact, about 50% of those in Kent County who have tested positive for the virus are either Hispanic or African American.

Since May, Spectrum Health has been distributing supplies and information to people in neighborhoods that have seen high numbers of COVID-19.

The program is called More Life/Mas Visa and we asked Tania Bermejo from Spectrum Health Healthier Communities to tell us more about it. For more information:

Spectrum Health COVID-19 Resources

Find more information at www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19. Resources can be found in Spanish and other languages as well. Call 833.559.0659 for a free screening.

