Spectrum Health to open Lifestyle Medicine practice at GR’s Downtown Market

Spectrum Health is opening a new Lifestyle Medicine Practice in January at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — It’s been said, “you are what you eat,” but your health is also impacted by every other behavior or choice in your life. With that in mind, Spectrum Health is opening a new Lifestyle Medicine Practice in January at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids.

Dr. Leanne Mauriello is the director of Lifestyle Medicine and Chef Elizabeth Suvedi is the manager of Culinary Medicine. They joined us to talk about the new practice, to share a recipe, and introduce the Plant Powered Challenge.

Enjoy the recipe for chef Suvedi’s Pumpkin Apple Stew.

You can learn more about the new Lifestyle Medicine practice and join the Plant Powered Challenge at www.spectrumhealth.org\lifestylemedicine.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.