Spectrum Health offers free vascular screenings throughout September

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — September is National Vascular Disease Awareness Month and in honor of that Spectrum Health is offering free vascular and vein screenings throughout the month. The purpose is to raise awareness about vascular diseases and provide support for those living with the condition.

Spectrum Health Vascular Surgeon, Dr. Jennifer Watson, explained that vascular disease refers to any condition that affects the circulatory system, which includes the arteries and veins throughout the body.

She said individuals of all ages, genders, and races are at risk for developing vascular diseases, but certain risk factors can increase the risk of having a problem. Age, family history of vascular disease, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and underlying health conditions such as type 2 diabetes all increase your risk for developing one of these conditions. If left untreated, vascular diseases can lead to complications.

Dr. Watson explained that some may require immediate treatment (such as an aortic aneurysm) while others can slowly worsen over time. She said any disease that impacts the health and function of your veins or arteries should be taken seriously.

According to Dr. Watson, Spectrum Health uses innovative technology to provide individualized care from diagnosis to treatment.

“Our team participates in clinical trials and research studies in many areas of vascular and endovascular procedures.”

Knowing you are at risk is an important first step and for that reason Spectrum Health offers free screenings that quickly and painlessly check for different types of vascular and vein conditions. The screenings are being offered throughout the month of September. To learn more and to schedule your free screenings call 616-391-VASC.

Vascular screening @ 4069 Lake Drive on Sept. 16 and 28

Vein screening @ 4069 Lake Drive on Sept. 19

Vascular & vein screenings @ 1845 Holton in Muskegon on Sept. 29

