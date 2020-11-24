Spectrum physician shares critical COVID update as Thanksgiving draws near and talks Lung Cancer

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, so Dr. Egan talked about the critical nature of screenings and who should have them.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The CDC just came out with new guidelines regarding Thanksgiving gatherings, in hopes of slowing the steep rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. John Egan is an interventional pulmonologist with Spectrum Health.

He shared his personal experience with treating COVID patients and reiterated the CDC warning. November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, so Dr. Egan talked about the critical nature of screenings and who should have them.

Lung cancer is, by far, the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women—more than breast, colon and prostate cancer combined. Recent studies show one-third of Americans have skipped their cancer screenings this year due to COVID-19.

For more information about Lung Cancer, Call: 616-486-5864 or visit: https://www.spectrumhealth.org/patient-care/cancer/about-my-cancer/lung-cancer.

For more information about COVID visit: https://www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19

