Spice up your holiday meal plan with a quick, easy recipe from Mrs. T’s Pierogies

Registered dietitian and cookbook author Dana White whipped up some Goat Cheese Prosciutto-Wrapped Mini Pierogies.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holiday season means time spent in the kitchen. Why not use a year-round staple and a recipe the whole family will love, with Mrs. T’s Pierogies. They are pasta pockets stuffed with creamy mashed potatoes and cheese!

Registered dietitian and cookbook author Dana White whipped up some Goat Cheese Prosciutto-Wrapped Mini Pierogies.

Mrs. T’s products are available in 13 flavors, including Classic Cheddar, Loaded Baked Potato and other favorites in full and mini sizes, and can be found in the frozen food aisle at your local grocery store.

You can find Dana’s recipe here.

Follow this link to view more delightful pierogi recipes.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.