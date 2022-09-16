Haven Spine+Pain offers relief for chronic or acute pain

We sat down with Dr. Marc Korn, Associate Medical Director at Haven Spine+Pain, and his colleague, Dr. Zachary Nowak, to talk about what Haven has to offer.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chronic pain can involve much more than just physical pain. It is often accompanied by other challenges, including depression and anxiety.

We sat down with Dr. Marc Korn, Associate Medical Director at Haven Spine+Pain, and his colleague, Dr. Zachary Nowak, to talk about what Haven has to offer. Both are Board Certified in Anesthesiology and Pain and they explained how treatments are tailored to each patient’s specific needs, including the physical, mental, and emotional aspects of pain.

Individualized treatments may include a variety of healing techniques, from acupuncture, yoga, and medical massage to advanced procedures and clinically proven medications.

If you’re struggling with chronic or acute pain, join Haven Spine+Pain at their Provider Perspectives event at 6pm on Wednesday, October 19. Registration and more information are available at www.havenpain.com. You can also give them a call at 616-317-PAIN.

