Manage spring break travel with children by planning ahead

Spring break is just around the corner and that often means families are driving or flying to a fun destination.

However, traveling with children can feel daunting when considering long packing lists, unpredictable schedules and cranky kids away from their routines.

Pine Rest psychologist, Dr. Greg Mallis, is fresh off of a family vacation himself and he shared some tips for traveling with children.

Among his advice:

Work on patience and taking things slowly.

Talk through what to expect with your kids.

Give kids some choices when possible.

Pack snacks & water.

Have a few wrapped surprises.

Find more parenting tips at www.PineRest.org/parenting.

