St. Cecilia Music Center launches new season with live audiences, first time in 19 months

This is sponsored content.
It’s been 19 months since live audiences have been able to enjoy St. Cecilia Music Center’s musical programming. So here comes the new season and those audiences are back!
Executive and Artistic Director Cathy Holbrook shared details of the season ahead. Single tickets for WinterFest, Chamber, Jazz, and Folk series concerts be purchased by phone at 616-459-2224 or online at www.scmc-online.org. There are also subscription tickets available.
Folk Series
Rodney Crowell
Friday, November 12, 2021
Leo Kottke
Friday, November 19, 2021
Milk Carton Kids
Thursday, December 2, 2021
Watkins Family Hour
Thursday, December 16, 2021
May Erlewine
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Shawn Colvin
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Judy Collins
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
From Prague to Vienna
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Romantic Perspectives
Thursday, January 27, 2022
The Jazz Effect
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Jazz Series
Jazz Saxophonist Joshua Redman
Thursday, January 20, 2022
Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra
Thursday, April 14, 2022
SCMC WinterFest Jazz Festival
Christian McBride & Edgar Meyer
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Christian McBride Trio & Cyrille Aimee
Friday, February 25, 2022
Christian McBride & Inside Straight
Saturday, February 26, 2022
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.