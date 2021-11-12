St. Cecilia Music Center launches new season with live audiences, first time in 19 months

It’s been 19 months since live audiences have been able to enjoy St. Cecilia Music Center’s musical programming.

It’s been 19 months since live audiences have been able to enjoy St. Cecilia Music Center’s musical programming. So here comes the new season and those audiences are back!

Executive and Artistic Director Cathy Holbrook shared details of the season ahead. Single tickets for WinterFest, Chamber, Jazz, and Folk series concerts be purchased by phone at 616-459-2224 or online at www.scmc-online.org. There are also subscription tickets available.

Folk Series

Rodney Crowell

Friday, November 12, 2021

Leo Kottke

Friday, November 19, 2021

Milk Carton Kids

Thursday, December 2, 2021

Watkins Family Hour

Thursday, December 16, 2021

May Erlewine

Thursday, February 17, 2022

Shawn Colvin

Thursday, May 12, 2022

Judy Collins

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

From Prague to Vienna

Thursday, November 18, 2021

Romantic Perspectives

Thursday, January 27, 2022

The Jazz Effect

Thursday, March 31, 2022

Jazz Series

Jazz Saxophonist Joshua Redman

Thursday, January 20, 2022

Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap

Thursday, March 10, 2022

Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra

Thursday, April 14, 2022

SCMC WinterFest Jazz Festival

Christian McBride & Edgar Meyer

Thursday, February 24, 2022

Christian McBride Trio & Cyrille Aimee

Friday, February 25, 2022

Christian McBride & Inside Straight

Saturday, February 26, 2022

