St. Cecilia Music Center offers exciting second half lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The start of the new year has an exciting line-up at St. Cecilia Music Center. Executive and Artistic Director Cathy Holbrook joined us to talk about what’s on tap. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.scmc-online.org.
Jazz Series
- Joshua Redman, Jazz Series - January 20
- Dee Dee Bridgewater - Jazz Series - March 10
Chamber Music Series
- Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center - January 27
Winterfest Jazz Festival
- Winterfest Jazz Festival Hosted by Christian McBride - February 24 - 26 (three nightly concerts)
