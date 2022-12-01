St. Cecilia Music Center offers exciting second half lineup

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.scmc-online.org.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The start of the new year has an exciting line-up at St. Cecilia Music Center. Executive and Artistic Director Cathy Holbrook joined us to talk about what's on tap.

Jazz Series

Joshua Redman, Jazz Series - January 20

Dee Dee Bridgewater - Jazz Series - March 10

Chamber Music Series

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center - January 27

Winterfest Jazz Festival

Winterfest Jazz Festival Hosted by Christian McBride - February 24 - 26 (three nightly concerts)

