Still plenty of season left and lots of new experiences at Binder Park Zoo

Marketing Manager Allie Stoddard took us through the zoo to show us all that’s new.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek has been enjoying a summer of new construction, new animals, and plenty of new thrills.

Stoddard said the zoo contains more than 200 animals and 92 species. New this year are a blue duiker (imagine a teeny-tiny antelope) 18 new prairie dogs (and a new enclosure for them) a cassowary (also known as a murder bird, although Stoddard said this one is a “lover”) and a darling little red panda that will steal your heart.

Also new (opened at the end of last season) is the Charles and Lynn Zhang Skylark Ridge high ropes and zipline course. It’s a sky-high adventure sure to get your heart beating.

For more information or to schedule a trip to the zoo visit www.BinderParkZoo.org.

