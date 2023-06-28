Let Stratus Building Solutions keep your workplace clean

We sat down with Sales Director Cole Nichols and Vice President of Operations Michele Nichols to talk about the dirtiest, germ-filled places in many offices.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Stratus Building Solutions provides commercial cleaning and janitorial services.

Their list of clients includes health care facilities, gyms, car dealerships, retail stores, banks, daycares and pre-schools. They are all places you want to know are clean, whether you work there or do business.

We sat down with Sales Director Cole Nichols and Vice President of Operations Michele Nichols to talk about the dirtiest, germ-filled places in many offices, what can be done to minimize exposure to the nasty stuff, and what a professional cleaning company can do to eliminate bacteria and viruses while maintaining facilities they service.

To learn more about Stratus Building Solutions call 616-504-1438 or visit www.StratusClean.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.