Study: Losing weight can be money in the bank

We know about the health consequences of being overweight but living with obesity can also have a significant impact on the health of your wallet.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We know about the health consequences of being overweight but living with obesity can also have a significant impact on the health of your wallet.

Dr. Geri Williams from Ideal You explained that not everyone is going feel uncomfortable carrying extra weight.

She said, for some people, it’s the cost to them personally that can motivate a decision to lose weight.

Dr. Williams said researchers from The George Washington University concluded that after tabulating various costs associated with being overweight or obese, including medical expenses, lost wages, and non-medical expenses being an obese individual in the U.S. will cost you nearly $5000 more per year for a woman and nearly $3000 more for a man.

The results also showed that women are affected much more than men when it comes to obesity and job-related costs, including lost wages, absenteeism, and disability.

Dr. Williams said women with obesity pay nine times more in associated costs than do individuals at a healthy BMI.

She explained that depending on your current weight, age, and how much you’re looking to lose, you could save thousands of dollars by shedding excess pounds and achieving your weight loss goals.

Dr. Williams quoted a study conducted by Johns Hopkins School of Public Health found that adults could save anywhere from $6,300 to $31,000 with weight loss. Bottom line? Losing weight could pay off in more ways than one.

If you’re interested in saving money and losing weight, call or visit online to schedule a consultation. By doing that you’ll receive a $100 Weight Loss consultation along with a Body Composition Analysis for free, plus $200 in free groceries if you sign up for the program.

Go to www.IdealYou.us or call 1 (800) Ideal You.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.