KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Are you a lover of obscure facts, one of those interesting people who has a crazy factoid about almost everything?

Then you need to listen to Kent District Library’s Stump the Librarian Podcast, where local branch librarians put their research skills to the test answering questions from their listeners.

Courtnei Moyses is a librarian at KDL’s Gaines Township Branch and podcast host. She shared some of the most interesting tidbits she and her fellow librarians have tackled.

You can hear Stump the Librarian every other Wednesday and if you think you have a question that will stump the librarians visit the KDL website to submit one: www.kdl.org/stump.

