Suffering from hearing loss? Amplification devices aren't like the hearing aids your parents used to wear

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — For some people, during the course of the pandemic, their hearing loss has become more evident or at least more problematic.

Dr. Karen Jacobs is an audiologist with AVA Hearing Center and she’s talked to us about ways to improve communication during these times. For some of her patients hearing aids are the best solution.

Dr. Jacobs described the new technology that makes wearing them so much easier. How about these new features?

Direct to Television streaming

Phone calls coming directly into both ears for improved phone use

T-coils (since G.R. and Holland are the most looped cities in the United States)

Stable, Rechargeable so no batteries to worry about

Hearing aids that can stream music, books on tape, podcasts

Hearing aids that can detect a fall, track heart rate or serve as a fit bit

Maybe it’s time to have YOUR hearing checked or move into a new device. To book an appointment visit avahearing.com.

