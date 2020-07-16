Georgetown Animal Hospital share summer hazards for pets

Dr. Lisa Meyer from Georgetown Animal Hospital, discusses summer hazards for your pets and how to keep them safe.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Georgetown Animal Hospital is a full-service veterinary hospital based in Hudsonville, Mich. For over 30 years, the Georgetown Animal Hospital team has provided caring, compassionate healthcare and wellness services for patients throughout the area.

Georgetown Animal Hospital owner, Dr. Lisa Meyer shares important information about summer hazards that clients should look out for, such as,

Corn cobs, skewers, rib bones etc.

Hot cars and surfaces

Best time of the day to exercise

Toxic outdoor plans, mulch etc.

Dr. Meyer also discusses how to help you pets with firework anxieties and how to avoid them.

"Try to keep them indoors...A lot of people want to take their dogs outside to be with them and dogs would rather be inside, even the most social dog," said Dr. Meyer. "If a firework goes off too close to them, those dogs are stressed for the rest of their life."

Dr. Meyer advises on avoiding fireworks around your pets and allow them to be in a nice, comfortable, and quiet location. Leave the TV on or radio on to block out the noise of fireworks can also help as well to distract them.

To learn more information, you can visit georgetownanimalhospital.com

