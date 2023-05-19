Prepare your home for the warm weather months with help from Lascko Services

Brett Lascko joined us from Lascko Services with a warm weather to-do list.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michiganders wait patiently for summer and the warm weather months to set in. But with that come some important household tasks to ensure we get maximum enjoyment from our all-too-short summers.

Brett Lascko joined us from Lascko Services with a warm weather to-do list. He advised homeowners to check the outside faucets, explaining how they work and how to keep them from causing damage inside the house.

Lascko also explained how to prepare the air conditioning unit for summer use and issued a warning about tree roots affecting sewer lines.

If you need help accomplishing any of the items on your HVAC to-do list, contact Brett’s team at www.lasckoservices.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.