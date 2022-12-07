Surgery is the last option in caring for back pain

Dr. Matt Karek is an orthopedic spine surgeon from Spectrum Health and he joined us to talk about back pain, its causes, and the treatment options available.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — According to the National Association of Neurological Surgeons an estimated 8 out of 10 Americans experience some form of back pain during their lifetime.

Fortunately, for 90% of those affected, the pain is temporary and improves without surgery.

He said back pain can happen to anyone but the good news is that in most instances spine pain often can be addressed without surgery, through physical therapy or lifestyle changes.

However, in some cases, surgery may be required. Dr. Karek said back surgery today is less invasive, with smaller incisions, which means easier recovery and less pain.

For more information visit: spectrumhealth.org/services/neurosciences/spine-and-pain-management.

