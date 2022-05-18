As warm weather approaches, get your body swimsuit-ready

Dr. Geri from Ideal You says you CAN feel more confident by swimsuit season if you begin taking a few daily steps now.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s nothing quite like that first day of warm weather. You can finally shed the heavy winter coats and sweaters. And, while only you know what you've been hiding underneath all those layers, you’re not alone if you’re feeling anxious at the thought of putting on a swimsuit!

Dr. Geri from Ideal You says you CAN feel more confident by swimsuit season if you begin taking a few daily steps now. According to Dr. Williams, the first step is to reduce bloating and fluid retention that came with a winter of eating processed, heavy foods and drinking dehydrating beverages.

Dr. Geri said, “You can reduce bloat quickly by cutting out high-sodium and high-sugar processed foods and soda, reducing starchy carbs and, if you went 'plant-based' or eat a lot of breads and pasta you can drain excess fluid weight by avoiding wheat gluten and those un-fermented soy processed foods like soy cheese and soy-based meats.”

She continued, “Instead eat more whole unprocessed foods, especially lean protein, free range eggs, leafy greens and seasonal produce. Add in cultured foods like traditional sauerkraut or kimchi to soothe the gut and re-populated it with healthy flora which helps to reduce bloating too. Get more sleep at night. Lack of night-time sleep has actually been linked to weight gain. Plus, sleep deprivation slows down your metabolism.”

Dr. Geri said Ideal You provides a chance to transform your health and your body really quickly!

She said, “By eating real foods that you can get at the grocery store and a team of dedicated weight loss coaches, you could see a 20 – 40 lb. leaner body before swimsuit season. Not only will you lose a significant amount of weight in just 40 short days but you will also detoxify and improve your body hydration; both of which help eliminate the bloat and fluid retention weight that can have us reaching for the swimsuit cover up.”

Dr. Geri has an offer to help viewers make the decision to get in shape for swimsuit season: Call (844) 201-1153 or visit www.IdealYou.us to take the Weight Loss Quiz. You’ll receive an invitation to book a Complimentary Consultation and FREE body composition analysis to find out if Ideal You is right for you. You will also receive $200 in FREE groceries when you sign up for an Ideal You program and let them help you lose 20 to 40 lbs. by SUMMER.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.