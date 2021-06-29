Take action to reduce pollution on Clean Air Action Days

Haack said a Clean Air Action Day is called when certain air pollutants are forecast to reach unhealthy levels.

As we move toward the heat of the summer we’re likely to have some Clean Air Action Days. But what does that mean? And what can we do in response? Amy Haack is the Clean Air Action Coordinator with the local Shoreline Regional Development Commission and she joined us to talk about what this special designation is all about and why we should care. Haack said a Clean Air Action Day is called when certain air pollutants are forecast to reach unhealthy levels. On these days, the public is asked to take voluntary actions like deferring lawn mowing and limiting car usage to reduce emissions and protect their health.

Once known as Ozone Action Days, the name has changed but the goal remain the same. Haack said, beginning in 2009, the program has grown and evolved to announce Action Days when ground level ozone, fine particulate matter, or both, are expected to reach or exceed the unhealthy for sensitive groups threshold. Since it is possible to have unhealthy levels of fine particulate matter throughout the year, the Clean Air Action program is now year-round. Haack described ozone as a colorless gas that is the major component of smog that lingers at the Earth’s surface. In the upper atmosphere (stratosphere), however, ozone is beneficial, protecting us from the sun’s harmful rays.

Ozone is formed in the lower atmosphere as a result of chemical reactions in the presence of certain weather conditions. High temperatures, minimal cloud cover, and southwest winds are prime conditions for ground-level ozone formation in West Michigan. Sources of pollutants that react in these conditions include vehicles, factories, landfills, industrial chemicals, and numerous small sources such as gas stations, farms, lawn equipment, etc.

If they are at high enough levels, ground-level ozone and particulate matter are particularly problematic for people with respiratory illnesses, children, the elderly, and those who are active outdoors. Even for healthy people engaged in moderate outdoor activity, breathing air laden with ozone and particulate matter can create temporary health problems, such as coughing and shortness of breath. Air pollution is a definite health problem. Haack shared a list of things people can do to reduce their emissions on designated Clean Air Action days:

Refuel vehicles before or after a Clean Air Action Day. If refueling is necessary, evening hours (after 6 p.m.) are the best time to do so.

Carpool or use public transit whenever possible. Walk or ride your bicycle for errands.

Don’t top off the tank. Be sure your gas cap is tightly sealed. If your cap is missing, replace it. Spilled gasoline evaporates directly into the air we breathe.

Combine trips on Clean Air Action Days. A warm engine produces less emissions than repeated cold engine starts. If possible, drive your lowest emission auto—usually your newest one.

Delay lawn cutting or other maintenance activities that require gasoline-powered equipment. A gasoline-powered lawn mower produces as much ozone-forming emissions in one hour as ten hours of driving a car. If you must mow your lawn on a Clean Air Action Day, do so in the evening hours, when the threat of ozone formation is lower.

Try not to use charcoal lighter fluid, solvent based paint, or degreasers on Clean Air Action Days.

Drive smoothly, avoiding “jack rabbit” starts that waste fuel and cause more emissions. Don’t idle gasoline engines unnecessarily. Avoid drive-thru services on Clean Air Action Days if possible.

Consider energy conservation and reduced emissions when purchasing new equipment such as lawn mowers, boats, automobiles, etc.

There are many ways to be aware of Clean Air Action Days:

Watch your local news.

Sign up for a national program called Enviroflash on the internet and get free emails or text messages sent directly to you.

Call the Clean Air Action hotline at 1-800-656-0663 or check out the website at www.wmcac.org.

