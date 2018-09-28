Teen substance abuse is a powerful topic today. It's great that more people are recognizing the issue, but are we talking with our teens soon enough? TalkSooner expert Heidi Denton stopped by to give us some advice.

TalkSooner serves as a resource for parents, guardians and more to access information about substance use prevention. The group is a product of multiple county coalitions in Michigan, working together to send a common message to parents about alcohol, tobacco and other substances.

For more information on TalkSooner, visit talksooner.org.

