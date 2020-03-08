TalkSooner.org helps you talk with your kids about drug use

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During the pandemic many parents are spending more time at home with their children and teens, and that provides those perfect opportunities to have conversations with them that maybe have been put on the back burner because parents are not sure when or how to start them, especially when it comes to drug use.
Fortunately, Talksooner.org offers a free app and online tools to help parents and caregivers initiate these conversations.
Talksooner is endorsed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Learn more at www.talksooner.org.
