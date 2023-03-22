TaxAct offers help to student athletes who score brand deals and complicate their tax situation

Mark Jaeger, VP of Tax Operations at TaxAct, explained this new tax landscape for student-athletes.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Late in 2021, the NCAA began allowing college athletes to earn income from their name, image, and likeness. That means the door was opened to exciting endorsement deals and profitable partnerships.

But while this is exciting for college athletes, engaging in brand deals also creates a complex tax situation.

But while this is exciting for college athletes, engaging in brand deals also creates a complex tax situation.

