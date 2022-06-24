Teen drivers require insurance, whether driving with a permit or a license

Brandon Hewitt is an attorney with Michigan Auto Law and he recommends full coverage for teenagers who drive their own cars or trucks.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to Michigan Auto Law: Whether a Michigan teenager is driving on a learner’s permit and with a Secretary of State-issued driver’s license, a valid Michigan No-Fault auto insurance policy must be maintained at all times on the vehicle being driven.

The legal responsibility of maintaining No-Fault car insurance is on the owner. Depending on the insurance company and the terms of the policy covering the vehicle – and teenager’s ownership or non-ownership of the vehicle – the teenager may need to be included on the policy as a “named driver” or “named insured” (or something else, depending on what the insurer requires).

Brandon Hewitt is an attorney with Michigan Auto Law and he recommends full coverage for teenagers who drive their own cars or trucks. Here’s what else Michigan Auto Law recommends:

Unlimited No-Fault PIP medical coverage with no deductible and no managed care option.

Liability coverage with minimum limits $500,000.

“Uninsured motorist” insurance with minimum limits of $500,000.

“Underinsured motorist” insurance with minimum limits of $500,000.

$100,000 in property damage (which covers out of state crashes).

(1) COLLISION; (2) COMPREHENSIVE; and (3) MINI TORT/LIMITED PROPERTY DAMAGE ($3,000 limit).

For more information, or to speak to an attorney, call 833-411-MICH or visit www.MichiganAutoLaw.com.

