Tenth annual Write Michigan Short Story Contest is underway

Writers of all ages are invited to enter the tenth annual Write Michigan Short Story Contest.

There are separate categories for youth, teens, adults and Spanish language. Winning entries will be published and receive cash prizes.

Stories with a maximum length of 3,000 words can be submitted at writemichigan.org through Tuesday, November 30. The topic is up to you!

According to Write Michigan, winners will be chosen by public vote for the Readers’ Choice award and by a panel of judges for the Judges’ Choice award.

The top honor in each category receives a $500 cash prize and a Judges’ Choice runner-up in each category will receive a $250 cash prize.

Winners will be honored during an awards ceremony in March and their story will be published in an anthology by Chapbook Press.

Those who enjoy reading stories are encouraged to sign up to be a volunteer story reviewer at writemichigan.org/volunteer.

