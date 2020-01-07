The Andy J. Egan Company joins 13 Food for Families to help feed local families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Andy J. Egan Company has been part of the West Michigan community for more than 100 years and has helped to construct most of the iconic buildings in the Grand Rapids skyline. The Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, JW Marriott, Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, and DeVos Convention Center are some recognizable ones. Egan is also known for its commitment to meeting a variety of pressing community needs. They recently stepped forward to sponsor the WZZM 13 Food for Families campaign to help feed families impacted by the COVID pandemic. Tracy Siepker is company CFO and she joined us to talk about the Egan legacy. Learn more about the 13 Food for Families campaign at www.13onyourside.com. Please consider a donation so that no family has to worry about where its next meal will come from.