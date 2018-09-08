GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Maker Faire is back, and we visited Christie Bender, Director of Marketing at Grand Rapids Public Museum, for the inside info on what to expect.

The Maker Faire is back for a fifth year at Grand Rapids Public Museum, and this year you can expect to see a lot of technology advances. Robotics teams, sublimation t-shirt printing, vehicles, wood turning and a personal submarine will give everyone that tech fix they need. There will also be computers to tear apart and build into new things!

If computers are not your thing, walk around and enjoy the new official Maker Faire beer from Two Guys Brewing! You can see how beer brewing takes place, and purchase samples of Michigan Heritage Ale made with a special Michigan hops.

The Maker Faire will keep it child-friendly with a “Young Makers” area for families to interact with age-appropriate booths.

The event takes place Aug. 18 and 19.

For more information, visit www.grpm.org.

