The LPGA makes a return to Grand Rapids after a year off due to Covid-19 pandemic

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is back, with some changes, but the same commitment to great golf and a good cause.

There will be no Grand Taste food event this year. Instead, there will be restaurant concessions and eating areas scattered around the golf course.

There will also be a virtual 5K run and walk.

The one thing that is unchanged is Meijer’s commitment to the issue of hunger and the Simply Give aspect of the tournament. Meijer’s Christina Fecher explained what this hunger relief program is all about.

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give runs June 17-20 at Blythefield Country Club. Daily tickets are available online for $10 apiece. For more information or to order tickets, visit www.meijerlpgaclassic.com.

