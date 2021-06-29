The most dangerous intersections of 2020 identified in Michigan and Kent County

The 20 most dangerous intersections in the state were identified — there are three in Kent County and 16 in Detroit.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A list is published every year by Michigan Auto Law identifying the 20 most dangerous intersections in the state — three of the worst are in Kent County and 16 in the Detroit area.

Brandon Hewitt is an attorney with Michigan Auto Law and he broke it down for us. Hewitt said Michigan Auto Law publishes the list as a public service.

They want to alert people to the high-crash-frequency intersections in their area. “That way,” Hewitt said, “they can choose to avoid those intersections, if possible. Or, alternatively, they will know to be extra-vigilant and extra-safety-conscious when traveling through these intersections.”

The full Michigan List is available here, and Kent County specifically is available here.

Hewitt said the reason for so many crashes at intersections is that intersections are inherently dangerous. In 2019, 31% of all fatal crashes in Michigan occurred at intersections, according to Michigan Traffic Crash Facts (“2019 Quick Facts.”)

Hewitt cited speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, traffic volume that may exceed what the roads were designed to handle, intersection design and bad roads are all to blame.

Hewitt offered advice for drivers to stay safe while moving through intersections. He said there should be no texting while driving, no talking on the cellphone, and no distractions.

Additionally, drivers should keep their speed down, avoid drunk, drugged or drowsy driving, and wear their seat belts.