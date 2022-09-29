The Rapid and other employers along the Grand Rapids bus line hold “Roll With Us” job fair

The Roll With Us Job Fair will be held on The Rapid's Central Station Platform (250 Cesar E. Chavez) on Wednesday, October 5, from 4 pm - 8 pm.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Folks at The Rapid are hanging out a “Help Wanted” sign. The transit company is holding the Roll With Us Job Fair, where job-seekers can look into a career at The Rapid or several other partners who are located along the bus lines.

The idea is to remove any challenges around having transportation to-and-from work each day. Among the list of potential employers are Spectrum Health, Meijer, Mary Free Bed, Kellogg's, Gerald R. Ford Job Corps, and Hope Network.

The Roll With Us Job Fair will be held on The Rapid's Central Station Platform (250 Cesar E. Chavez) on Wednesday, October 5, from 4 pm - 8 pm. Applicants can expect on-site interviews and some may be lucky enough to receive a job offer right on the spot. Amanda Moore is the Communications Director with The Rapid.

She said, “The Rapid offers paid training, great benefits, and the opportunity to work with a group of people who take pleasure and pride in making an important difference in the lives of others.”

Moore said her team will be giving out t-shirts and other giveaways while supplies last, adding, “if our job seekers and customers alike find themselves hungry, they will have the chance to purchase food from Mexcellente, a local food truck.”

Hosting the fair at Rapid Central Station makes attendance more accessible to people without personal vehicles. Attendees can take Routes 1 through 15 and the Silverline directly to the job fair. For job seekers traveling by car, free parking will be available in the lot in front of Rapid Central Station at 250 Cesar E. Chavez with the entrance on Williams St.

For more information, visit www.ridetherapid.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.