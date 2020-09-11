The time is right to buy or sell a home, but use a professional on either side of the equation

Kendra Havemeier from Havemeier Homes joined us to talk about why now is the perfect time to plant that sign in your yard.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Perhaps you’ve been thinking about it, wondering if it’s time for your next, or maybe even your FIRST real estate move. Kendra Havemeier from Havemeier Homes joined us to talk about why now is the perfect time to plant that sign in your yard. Havemeier said the real estate market is extremely strong in the Grand Rapids area right now.

She said we have a perfect storm as a result of interest rates being at or near an all-time low, which has given buyers more buying power. According to Havemeier, we also have a major housing shortage in Grand Rapids, especially in affordable homes under and around $300,000, which gives sellers top dollar for their homes because of such a high buyer demand.

Havemeier said it is actually a great market for buyers AND sellers, so if you are thinking about either side of that equation, contact Kendra at www.havemeierhomes.com or call 616-821-5525.

