There’s a Buyer Interested in Your Home (Would you be Willing to Sell?)

The real estate market is in a frenzy. There’s a shortage of houses available, and sellers across the country are making almost 10% on top of their property’s real value.

So I guess it’s not so crazy if you’re only trying to sell. But what if Tammy Jo Budzynski, from TJ Homes, said she already has someone interested in your home. Would you consider selling?

TJ said a lot of people would but she advises, before you go list your house on Zillow, read her BLOG and take her Dream Home Quiz: https://tjhomes.com/the-savvy-homeowner-blog/

