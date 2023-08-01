Inventory not a problem at this year’s Camper, Travel and RV Show

There will be a dozen dealers on hand, offering more than 200 lines. Among them, Veurink’s RV Center on South Division in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan’s largest RV and family vacation show runs January 12-15 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.

Matt Veurink joined us to talk about the show and what Veurink’s will have on display, including truck campers, travel trailers, teardrops, fifth wheels and motorhomes.

He said there are manufacturer rebates being offered, special show rates from lenders, and he welcomes trade-ins.

Veurink said, while supply may have been an issues in recent years because of the pandemic, it is not an issue this year.

He has inventory, so folks can purchase at the show and then get out and have some fun this spring and summer!

For tickets and show times, visit www.GrandRapiddsRVShow.com.

