Tips for a healthier version of Thanksgiving dinner

Whether your Thanksgiving meal is traditional or gluten-free, the best thing to do is to plan ahead so you can feel good after the feasting.

Thanksgiving is fast approaching!

For many people, it’s a day to relax, eat too much, and watch football. Whether your Thanksgiving meal is traditional or gluten-free, the best thing to do is to plan ahead so you can feel good after the feasting.

Dr. Geri Williams from Ideal You Health Center shared some tips for a happy and healthy Thanksgiving. Her first bit of advice was to for the big eating day on Wednesday to get your body more insulin-sensitive and prepared.

The key here is to hydrate with herbal tea or broth. Dr. Williams said a bit of apple cider vinegar before a meal can help with digestion. Then on Thanksgiving Dr. Williams advises starting the day with 1-2 small protein meals or fasting until the big meal. She said one of the best ways to create some balance on a Thanksgiving Day filled with food is to also work in some movement and exercise.

Start the day off with a long walk outside, a favorite exercise routine or video, or just get some outside time with your family. And then hydrate after exercise. Dr. Williams said, when it comes time for the big meal, rather than piling the plate, she recommends that we eat one type of food at a time - like in courses – so the body can more easily digest it.

For example:

Course 1: Fill up on salad first.

Course 2: Eat the potatoes and stuffing, either as separate second course or with the salad, but not with the turkey to prevent feeling bloated.

Course 3: Eat the turkey or the protein course with a butter or a heathy fat.

After dinner, instead of taking a nap, spend some more time outdoors. Take a long walk and after that, have dessert.

Dessert Course: Include these spices for digestion and to help with avoiding a blood sugar crash (ginger, cardamom, cinnamon.) Leave the crust on the plate.

If you want to Lose 20-40 pounds BEFORE Christmas and save money, viewers who visit www.idealyou.us can receive their $100 consultation for FREE. They can also receive a health evaluation and body composition analysis, PLUS $200 in FREE groceries when they sign up.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.