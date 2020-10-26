TJ Homes discusses how the 2020 election impacts local real estate market

Tammy Jo Budzynski from TJ Homes said, it is perfectly normal for the real estate market to slow down this time of year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The 2020 election is impacting all of us in one way or another. But what about the local real estate market, the buying and selling of homes?

Tammy Jo Budzynski from TJ Homes said, it is perfectly normal for the real estate market to slow down this time of year. She said market activity tends to drop about 10% between October to November but that figure can rise up to 15% in an election year.

However, Budzynski said any effect the presidential election has on the market is always temporary. In fact, the first year of a president’s term is when the market is strongest, regardless of which party is elected. With that in mind, she agrees with many experts who are optimistic about 2021.

