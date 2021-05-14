TJ Homes: Five tips for buying a house in a seller’s market

Are you getting discouraged, struggling to find a house to buy in 2021? You’re not alone. It’s a seller’s market right now. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Tammy Jo Budzynski from TJ Homes had some tips for beating a seller’s market.
1. Stay on Budget
2. Improve the Terms in Your Favor
3. Submit Your Best Offer Early
4. Be Clear about Your Goals
5. Talk to a Real Estate Agent
If you’d like TJ to help YOU create a strategy to win in a seller’s market, give her a call at 616-292-4400. She’s also written a BLOG article about buying a home in a seller’s market: https://tjhomes.com/struggling-to-buy.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.