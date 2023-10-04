Visualize your perfect retirement and then get to work with Tom Jacobs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Visualize for a moment what you want your retirement years to look like. Are you a jet-setter or a sofa-sitter?
Either one is fine but you have to know what you want. Create a vision and then sit down with Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services, to create a retirement income plan that can help make your retirement dream a reality.
For more information, or to make an appointment to sit down with Tom, call 616-622-4654 or visit www.Jacobsfs.com.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.