Gaylord’s Treetops Resort offers winter fun for the whole family

GAYLORD, Mich. — Treetops Resort General Manager Barry Owens had the snowmaking machines on full-blast the morning our 13 On Your Side crew arrived at the Northern Michigan resort.
Despite a lack of consistent snowfall to the south, Owens said they have been able to keep their ski runs covered in the white stuff thanks to cool temperatures in Gaylord and a tripling of their snowmaking capabilities over the last several years.
Owens has also orchestrated the doubling of their tubing options, added ice skating, and a brand new, family-friendly Guided Headlamp Snowshoe Hike. Culinary options that combine outdoor fun with fabulous food include a Winter Sleigh Ride Dinner, the resort’s popular Skiable Feast, and their Spud-Tacular Snowshoe Lunch.
There is an assortment of lodging options available. Book your Treetops Resort vacation at www.Treetops.com.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.