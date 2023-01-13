Gaylord’s Treetops Resort offers winter fun for the whole family

There is an assortment of lodging options available. Book your Treetops Resort vacation at www.Treetops.com.

GAYLORD, Mich. — Treetops Resort General Manager Barry Owens had the snowmaking machines on full-blast the morning our 13 On Your Side crew arrived at the Northern Michigan resort.

Despite a lack of consistent snowfall to the south, Owens said they have been able to keep their ski runs covered in the white stuff thanks to cool temperatures in Gaylord and a tripling of their snowmaking capabilities over the last several years.

Owens has also orchestrated the doubling of their tubing options, added ice skating, and a brand new, family-friendly Guided Headlamp Snowshoe Hike. Culinary options that combine outdoor fun with fabulous food include a Winter Sleigh Ride Dinner, the resort’s popular Skiable Feast, and their Spud-Tacular Snowshoe Lunch.

