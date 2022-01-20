Treetops Resort gains a well-deserved reputation as a 'foodie destination'

GAYLORD, Mich. — Yes, there’s great skiing at Treetops Resort in Gaylord. And snowboarding. And tubing. But Treetops has developed quite the reputation as a “foodie destination.”
Michael Pitiglio is the Food and Beverage Director at Treetops and he explained how the resort has combined a northern Michigan skiing experience with a love of great food with their Culinary Adventure Series.
