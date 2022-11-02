Halfway through the winter ski season Treetops Resort still has plenty of up-north action to offer

Make your reservation to enjoy a Valentine's date night, partake in the Skiable Feast or indulge in a sleigh-ride dinner.

GAYLORD, Mich. — It’s hard to believe the winter season is half over, but at Treetops Resort in Gaylord, that simply means there is still a whole bunch of fun to be had, whether you’re hitting the slopes, riding the tubes, or participating in special events.

General Manager Barry Owens explained what the second half has in store. He described a fun Valentine’s date night while the kids ski, sleigh-ride dinners in the snow and a Skiable Feast that combines a love of cross country skiing with a true foodie experience.

To make your reservations visit www.Treetops.com or call 1-888-Treetops.

